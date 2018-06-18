Officers searching for two suspects after N. Charleston shooting injures one

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston. (Source: Live 5 News)

Officers are searching for two suspects following a shooting that injured one man in North Charleston.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to Comstock Avenue and Adams Street for a report of a man who got shot.

Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police say officers found the victim lying on the ground, between two vehicles, in the lot behind the neighborhood store at Comstock.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the victim, he was walking on Comstock near Adams Street when the suspects appeared and began shooting at him.

The victim described the suspects as two black males, one with short dreads and the other with long dreads. The victim told officers that both were wearing all black.

Both of the suspects fled the area after the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.

