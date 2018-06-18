Aerial mosquito control scheduled for Charleston, Berkeley counties

Mosquito control will be conducting aerial spraying in Charleston and Berkeley Counties starting this week. (Source: Pixabay)

Berkeley County

Crews with Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement will be spraying, by aircraft, in the southern region of Berkeley County on Wednesday, June 20, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

"The aerial application will be made to Thomas Island, Daniel Island, the dredge disposal sites along Clouter Creek, and areas adjacent to Clements Ferry Road up to and including the Jack Primus Community," Berkeley County government officials said.

If unfavorable weather conditions exist, the applications will be made on the next suitable day.

"If residents have any questions or concerns, they are asked to contact Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement directly at (843) 719-4646," officials said.

Charleston County

Charleston County Mosquito Control are expected to be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the county on June 19, 2018 through June 25, 2018.

These operations will be conducted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

"These operations target sites with standing water in open spaces but will require flight over populated areas," officials said.



In addition, Charleston County Mosquito Control may be conducting ground adulticide operations using ultra low volume (ULV) spray trucks throughout the county on June 19, 2018 through June 25, 2018.

Daily schedules will be posted at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/public-works/mosquito-about.php

"These operations will be conducted based on comprehensive surveillance results," official said.

