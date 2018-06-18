Deputies searching for trio caught on camera breaking into cars at Berkeley Co. neighborhood

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say the break-ins happened early Monday morning at the Hunter's Bend neighborhood. (Source: BCSO)

Deputies are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera breaking into cars in a Berkeley County neighborhood.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say the break-ins happened early Monday morning at Hunter's Bend.

According to BCSO, the three suspects walked the neighborhood, testing car door handles, rummaged through unlocked cars and took items.

The sheriff's office says multiple cars were rummaged through from several households.

"Please DO NOT leave valuables in plain view overnight," BCSO officials said.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

