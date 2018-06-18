Coroner: Man drowns at river in Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County Coroner William Horton said Leverne DeArrion Douglas of Florence died from drowning at the Black River at Gilland Park.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man drowned at the Black River in Williamsburg County.

Williamsburg County Coroner William Horton said Leverne DeArrion Douglas of Florence died from drowning at the Black River at Gilland Park.

His body will be sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.