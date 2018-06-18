Jim Clyburn hosts town hall on affordable housing in N. Charleston

Over a hundred Lowcountry residents gathered Monday night in North Charleston for a town hall on affordable housing.

Over a hundred Lowcountry residents gathered Monday night in North Charleston for a town hall on affordable housing.

Congressman Jim Clyburn hosted a town hall with panelists to talk about affordable housing in the growing Charleston area.

Clyburn said a huge issue is stemming from the cut in corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

According to the congressman, fewer investors and developers will finance an affordable housing project because they find it to be unprofitable.

Donald Cameron of the Charleston Housing Authority says when he moved to Charleston in 1975 about two-thirds of the peninsula was African Americans working middle income jobs.

Now in 2017 he says you see about 33% to 34% African Americans living on the peninsula working low income jobs.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson talked about an inclusionary bill that he helped put into motion.

The bill details how local government can mandate affordable housing, expedite permits, and roll back burdens builders encounter.

He later explained that if you don't want to participate you can pay an in-lieu fee.

Kimpson talked about public housing not getting the renovations they need because the money for this has been cut in the past six years by the federal government.

Clyburn added in that people are being forced to endure deplorable conditions because they can't afford to live elsewhere, putting tenants in a "precarious situation."

According to a study by Eviction Lab, South Carolina evicts families at a rate four times higher than the national average.

The City of North Charleston ranked number one in eviction notices for large cities in South Carolina. It ranked almost eight and a half percent higher than Columbia.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.