Academic Magnet's Coman named SC Gatorade Player of the Year

Academic Magnet junior Riane Coman was named Player of the Year for the state by Gatorade Monday.
Coman was crucial to the Raptors repeating as state champions this year. She scored 52 goals, including 15 multi-goal games.
The USC commit also added 15 assists including a pivotal one on the go-ahead goal in the state championship game this year against Southside Christian.
