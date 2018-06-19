Crews respond to Johns Island house fire

What remains of the house on Johns Island (Source: Live 5)

Crews on scene of a fire on Johns Island (Source: Live 5)

Crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning on Johns Island.

It happened in the 1500 block of Coles Drive where three people got out safely, according to St. Johns Fire chief Ryan Kunitzer.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

