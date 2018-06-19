DHEC hosting health fair in downtown Charleston Tuesday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a health fair Tuesday named "Operation Save a Life."

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can get a health screening or have their cholesterol checked. A1C and HIV screening will also be available during the event at Brittlebank Park.

Mobile health units will also be available to conduct breast, cervical and cardiovascular screenings for women ages 21 to 64 who meet the eligibility requirements. (Call 843-792-0878 to see if you're eligible).

The park is located at 185 Lockwood Drive. For more information on the health fair, call 803-898-2341,

