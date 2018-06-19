North Charleston to dedicate new park in Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood

The City of North Charleston is giving its residents a new space to play.

Waylyn Park will be located at the corner of Olympia Street and Gary Drive, where it will be open from dawn to dusk seven days per week. It includes a playground, picnic area, and a basketball court.

"It is our mission to provide accessible recreational assets for the residents of North Charleston, and the opening of our newest park furthers that goal," Mayor Keith Summey said in a statement. "Instead of a dilapidated home and a vacant lot, the neighborhood now has a walkable gathering place and recreation area for the families of the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood to enjoy. Waylyn Park is a wonderful addition to a dynamic, traditional neighborhood."

The dedication begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night at 2678 Olympia Street. Summey and city council members are expected to be in attendance.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.