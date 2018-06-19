Happy Birthday, Live 5! The Lowcountry's News Leader turns 65

On this day in 1953, Live 5 News signed on to the air for the first time. Tuesday marks our 65th birthday, but we're nowhere close to retiring. In fact, we're just getting started.

After all, we are still the Lowcountry's News Leader - not just on television, but across all of our digital and social platforms as well.

It has been an absolute pleasure serving our community for the past 65 years and we're looking forward to continuing that commitment well into the future. We also remain committed to you, the viewer, and promise to deliver the most factual, accurate, and high-quality journalism you've come to expect from Live 5 News over the years.

Happy Birthday, Live 5!

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.