Head advisory ends for Lowcountry

A heat advisory for Tuesday ended at 6 p.m.

The heat index was expected to approach 105 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, which can be dangerously high for those working and playing outside. Pets and the elderly can also be at risk for heat exhaustion.

"The combination of dangerous heat and humidity is not going anywhere anytime soon," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. "We're going to have to deal with this through at least this weekend."

The heat is expected to extend throughout the week with an expected high of 96 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday. Be sure to drink lots of water and try to stay indoors if possible.

"Slightly cooler weather is possible Friday and Saturday with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front approaches," Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.



