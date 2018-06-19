Georgetown Steel Mill sets reopening date

More than three years after it closed in 2015 and more than 200 people lost their jobs, the Georgetown Steel Mill has set a date to reopen.

The Mill, now operated by GFG Alliance, is scheduled to be reopened next Monday, June 25 according to GFG spokesman Eoghan Mortell. The plant will be recommissioned on that date with a ceremony which will include former workers who have been rehired by the mill.

Rumors picked up last August that the mill could reopen soon. The official acquisition was announced last December.

GFG is a group of energy and mining businesses headquartered in London. It has a presence in 30 countries and employs 11,500 people worldwide.

