2 hospitalized after accident closed Remount Road in both directions

The scene of the accident on Remount Road Tuesday morning (Source: Live 5)

A car which was involved in the accident is loaded on the back of a tow truck. (Source: Live 5)

A crash closed both directions of Remount Road at Edison Street in North Charleston for a short time Tuesday morning.

It involved multiple cars and at least one person was entrapped in a vehicle, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

"Two persons were transported for treatment," Pryor said.

One witness said it was an older woman and a dog in one of the cars and the woman was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

