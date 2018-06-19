Colleton Co. attempted murder suspect captured in Georgia

The shooting scene in May (Source: Colleton Fire)

The scene of the shooting on May 26 (Source: Colleton Fire)

Sedrick Roberts was captured in Georgia (Source: Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)

Colleton County deputies have caught an attempted murder suspect.

Sedrick Sentell Roberts, who was wanted on two counts of attempted murder, was apprehended in Pooler, Ga., according to Colleton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tyger Benton.

Roberts was wanted for a shooting near the end of May that left two people wounded in Yemassee.

On May 26, Colleton County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call to a shooting that occurred in the area of Jonesville Ave. and Hendersonville Hwy. at 6:47 a.m.

"A caller reported an individual lying in the street," Colleton County Fire Chief, Barry McRoy, said. "Before units arrived, 9-1-1 received another report of a second person lying in the street."

Once deputies arrived, two men were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

"Arrangements are being made for Roberts to return back to Colleton County where he will be served and booked on his charges," Benton said.

