Second man charged in connection with James Island shooting

Steven Ladson, who turned himself in to deputies (Source: CCSO)

Melvin Aiken Jr., who is the second man charged in connection with the shooting (Source: CCSO)

A second person has been charged in connection with a June 5 shooting on James Island.

Melvin Aiken is also charged with attempted murder after he conspired with alleged gunman Steven Ladson to restrict the victim's movements, according to the affidavit.

Ladson turned himself in to authorities last Friday.

Aiken Jr. stood in front of the victim while Ladson stood behind the victim and pointed the gun, according to the affidavit. Aiken Jr. also assaulted the victim prior to Ladson shooting the man, according to the affidavit.

