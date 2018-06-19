Crews secure Remount Road gas leak after 24 hours

Crews work the scene of the gas leak on Remount Road (Source: Live 5)

VIDEO: One lane open on Remount Road as SCE&G works scene of gas leak

Crews secured a gas leak on Remount Road Wednesday morning that hindered traffic in the northbound lanes.

The leak near Pullman Street was selaed around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, almost 24 hours after it started. Crews worked overnight Tuesday to try and fix the leak, according to SCANA spokesman Paul Fischer.

SCE&G crews responded to the 1600 block or Remount Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, after a third-party contractor digging in the area struck and damaged a gas line, Fischer said.

Earlier, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said one northbound lane was open at Attaway from Rivers Avenue to North Rhett.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.