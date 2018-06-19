Charleston men plead guilty to distributing heroin, fentanyl near Crosstown

Two Charleston men have pleaded guilty to separate charges of distributing heroin and distributing fentanyl.

Samuel Bobby Wright, 67, sold heroin from a residence just north of Septima Clark Parkway on dates in June and July 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Schoen. He also sold fentanyl from the house in September 2017, Schoen said.

Horace Edmond Wright sold heroin from the house in July 2017, Schoen said.

Both men face up to 30 years in prison and a $2 million fine. Drug Enforcement Agents and the Charleston police investigated the case. The two men are related, but how they're related has not yet been made available, Schoen said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Patrick Duffy will impose sentences on the men after reviewing the presentence reports.

