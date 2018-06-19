New playground dedicated in North Charleston neighborhood with history of crime

A new park and playground was dedicated in a North Charleston neighborhood with a history of crime.

Waylyn Park is located in Olympia Street in the Orchestrate-Waylyn neighborhood.

City officials say the park has been in the works for two years.

City Councilwoman Dorothy Williams wanted a place where kids and teens could play in an effort to steer them a away from a life of crime.

"I think all the young adults, all the children, they wouldn't have to go around and look at these young men that's out here selling drugs and doing the wrong thing," Williams said.

The city bought two lots on Olympia Street to make the park and playground a reality.

"I think it shows that the city is willing to make investments in these neighborhoods, even though they may not have the best reputation," said Adam MacConnell, project manager with the City of North Charleston. "We still believe in these neighborhoods, we still believe in these communities."

Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood president Tanag Williams believes the new park and playground will help to improve the neighborhood's reputation.

"The playground is just another up we can add," Williams said.

Councilwoman Williams is hoping to also build a new community center in the neighborhood.

