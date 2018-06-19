New playground dedicated in North Charleston neighborhood with history of crime

Accused child kidnapper Thomas Evans has had regular visits with the same minister while being held at the Charleston County Jail.More >>
Accused child kidnapper Thomas Evans has had regular visits with the same minister while being held at the Charleston County Jail.More >>
Fire trucks were reportedly seen rushing towards the scene.More >>
Fire trucks were reportedly seen rushing towards the scene.More >>
The recent rise in heat across the Lowcountry is also causing a rise in danger.More >>
The recent rise in heat across the Lowcountry is also causing a rise in danger.More >>
Three businesses in the Lowcountry will lay off a total of 371 people by the end of September, according to a notification document provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment.More >>
Three businesses in the Lowcountry will lay off a total of 371 people by the end of September, according to a notification document provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment.More >>
South Carolina is temporarily housing four migrant children in foster care after their parents were detained at the US-Mexico border.More >>
South Carolina is temporarily housing four migrant children in foster care after their parents were detained at the US-Mexico border.More >>