Police: Driver in crash that killed 11-year-old girl had 0 percent alcohol content

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The driver charged with felony DUI and reckless homicide in connection with the death of an 11-year-old Danish girl in downtown Charleston July 9 blew a 0.00 on his breath test, according to additional supplemental reports released Thursday.
The datamaster showed Jeffrey Wakefield, 30, had no alcohol in his system, according to the reports. The test was given to Wakefield after the crash, but wouldn't have shown any additional drugs that could have been in his system at the time.
"There was still a chance that Mr. Wakefield had other illegal substances in his system," the report stated. Wakefield also told his father over the phone that he had gotten high and killed someone in previously released reports.
While he was on the phone with his father, he also said "there isn't anything in my blood right now, but it might be in my system," according to the supplemental reports.
The results of blood and urine samples taken from Wakefield will take a longer amount of time to come back. Wakefield also told a nurse at Roper St. Francis that he was prescribed a number of different medications on a "as needed basis," according to the report.
Selma Akguel, of Middelfart, Denmark, was later identified as the victim struck by Wakefield's SUV which sped through the intersection of Calhoun Drive at Rutledge Avenue before going up onto the sidewalk and killing her, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. A judge gave Wakefield a bond of $50,000 for the reckless homicide charge but denied bond on the felony DUI charge,
Wakefield claimed he had been out drinking with a friend and only had non-alcoholic beer prior to the crash.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.