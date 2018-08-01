Live 5 Scambusters: Scammers impersonate lottery jackpot winner

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As the country waits for the winner of October’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot to claim the half-billion dollar prize, scammers are waiting too.
Once the jackpot winner's identity is public, be prepared for another round of lottery scams. A scam is still going around from the last big jackpot winner in April. Richard Wahl, a food service manager in New Jersey won the $533 million jackpot and scammers took advantage.
Emails continue to pour in daily about people reporting this scam, and you can still find numerous Richard Wahl Facebook pages claiming to give away thousands of dollars to followers.
One post even mentions a $10,000 giveaway to the homeless or veterans. The post also asks for bank or credit card account information. That’s an immediate red flag.
Even more fake Twitter accounts were created, featuring the same giveaways. Some of these accounts weren't even created until July 2018. These accounts include pictures with stacks of cash and people claiming they've been paid by Wahl.
The website, onlinethreatalerts.com even featured an email claiming to be from Richard Wahl. It also promises to share in the jackpot for a lucky few.
Each scam follows a similar pattern. They all offer the chance for thousands of dollars. All you have to do is pay the taxes or processing fees. The scammer is trying to get your information, steal your identity, get into your bank account, or simply defraud you out of a few hundred or a thousand dollars.
Someone who wins a jackpot worth more than $500 million isn't going to give you thousands of dollars and ask you to pay for processing fees or taxes.
If you think you've been a victim of this scam or others, you can email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
