Kadie and River Major’s death case reopened, task force formed to investigate

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday morning that they have finalized a task force to further look into the deaths of a mother and daughter in Berkeley County.
The ten-year-old case was originally over after Kadie Major's death was ruled a suicide. Thursday, Berkeley County's Sheriff Lewis said the investigation is now reopened and considered a death investigation.
Kadie Major, 26, and her 10-month-old daughter died on Jan. 17, 2008 when Kadie, who was pregnant, died when she was struck by a train in the Moncks Corner area. River died when she drowned in a creek by the train tracks off of Oakley Road, where authorities believe she landed after she was hit by the train.
"I was told ten years ago no stone would go unturned, that didn't happen, now I know there's no stone unturned, if I never have closure, at least I know they are looking at everything," Kadie Major's mom Vicky Hall said."The last ten years have been very difficult for everyone in my family."
The task force includes the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Child Fatality Unit, Behavioral Science Unit, Forensic Services Laboratory, SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
"We have uncovered information that initially it was believed Kadie was suicidal, I can tell you that is not the case," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "We're looking at everything, we are all open-minded about this case and where it takes us, still some work to do."
The task force is seeking information regarding a 2006 white Chevy Colorado and a 2006 white Chevy single cab C1500, as well as anyone who had contact with the Majors in the week before their death.
People are asked to call the task force hotline at 843-719-7700 if they know anything
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.