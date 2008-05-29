How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Photo Source: Live 5 CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Don't wait until a hurricane is close to the Lowcountry to begin preparing your weather disaster kit.
When a storm's approach is imminent, you may not be able to find items you and your family will need. That's why safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.
Here's what to consider packing in your kit.
Food and supplies
Stock a 3-day supply for each family member including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.
- Bottled Water - At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.
- Water Purification Tablets - These can be ordered at www.quakekare.com.
- Non-Perishable Foods - At least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.
- High-Energy Packaged Foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.
- Packaged Juices - Cans or Cartons
- Canned Prepared Meats
- Canned Prepared Foods
- Baby Food and Baby Formula
- Baby Diapers and Wet Wipes
- Pet Food
- Powdered or Canned Evaporated Milk
- Special Dietary Needs
- Toilet Paper and Moist Towelettes
- Sponges and Paper Towels
- Soap and Shampoo
- Toiletries - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant
- Change of Clothing - At least one change for each person
- Rain Gear
- Blankets, Sleeping Bags and Pillows
- Flashlights - One flashlight per person with one extra package of batteries each.
- Battery-Powered Radio - Don't forget extra batteries
- Alarm Clock
- Portable Cooler/Ice Chest
- Bleach - Pure, unscented liquid
- Can Opener - Hand-operated
- Utility Knife
- Pots, Pans, Cooking Spoons
- Disposable Plates, Cups, Utensils
- Sterno Cans
- Butane Lighters and Waterproof Matches - Keep in plastic bags to protect
- Portable Barbecue Grill or Camping Stove
- Charcoal and Lighter Fluid or Stove Fuel
- Pet Carriers, Bowls, Leashes, Chain and Stake
- Plastic Grocery Bags - You'll use them for everything!
- Mobile Device Chargers
Important Documents
- Driver's License or Photo ID - For each person
- Important Phone Numbers - Updated address book
- Home Video/Photos for Insurance
- Extra Set of Car Keys
- List of Important Family Information - Serial numbers of medical devices such as pacemakers, etc.
Health Needs
- Prescription Medication - A two-week supply if possible
- Doctor and Pharmacy Contact Information
- Medical Paperwork - Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies
- Pain Relief and Anti-Diarrhea Medications
- Vitamins
- First-Aid Kit
- Sunscreen
- Insect Repellent
- Feminine Hygiene Products and Birth Control
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.