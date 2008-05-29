How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Don't wait until a hurricane is close to the Lowcountry to begin preparing your weather disaster kit.

When a storm's approach is imminent, you may not be able to find items you and your family will need. That's why safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.

Here's what to consider packing in your kit.

Food and supplies

Stock a 3-day supply for each family member including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.

Bottled Water - At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.

Water Purification Tablets - These can be ordered at www.quakekare.com.

Non-Perishable Foods - At least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.

High-Energy Packaged Foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.

Packaged Juices - Cans or Cartons

Canned Prepared Meats

Canned Prepared Foods

Baby Food and Baby Formula

Baby Diapers and Wet Wipes

Pet Food

Powdered or Canned Evaporated Milk

Special Dietary Needs

Toilet Paper and Moist Towelettes

Sponges and Paper Towels

Soap and Shampoo

Toiletries - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant

Change of Clothing - At least one change for each person

Rain Gear

Blankets, Sleeping Bags and Pillows

Flashlights - One flashlight per person with one extra package of batteries each.

Battery-Powered Radio - Don't forget extra batteries

Alarm Clock

Portable Cooler/Ice Chest

Bleach - Pure, unscented liquid

Can Opener - Hand-operated

Utility Knife

Pots, Pans, Cooking Spoons

Disposable Plates, Cups, Utensils

Sterno Cans

Butane Lighters and Waterproof Matches - Keep in plastic bags to protect

Portable Barbecue Grill or Camping Stove

Charcoal and Lighter Fluid or Stove Fuel

Pet Carriers, Bowls, Leashes, Chain and Stake

Plastic Grocery Bags - You'll use them for everything!

Mobile Device Chargers

Important Documents

Driver's License or Photo ID - For each person

Important Phone Numbers - Updated address book

Home Video/Photos for Insurance

Extra Set of Car Keys

List of Important Family Information - Serial numbers of medical devices such as pacemakers, etc.

Health Needs

Prescription Medication - A two-week supply if possible

Doctor and Pharmacy Contact Information

Medical Paperwork - Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies

Pain Relief and Anti-Diarrhea Medications

Vitamins

First-Aid Kit

Sunscreen

Insect Repellent

Feminine Hygiene Products and Birth Control

