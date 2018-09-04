Live 5 News Closed Captioning

Live 5 News Closed Captioning
(Source: Pexels/WGBH)
By Patrick Phillips | September 4, 2018 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 2:57 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning issues, email closedcaptioning@live5news.com. You can also call 843-402-5655 or send a fax to 843-402-5579.

To submit a closed captioning complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call (listed above), you may write to:

Dan Cates

VP/General Manager

WCSC-TV

2126 Charlie Hall Blvd.Charleston, SC 29414

Telephone: 843-402-5577 or Fax: 843-402-5579

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.