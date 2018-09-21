Friday marks 29th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo

“When I was talking to Charlie, and I could see it in Charlie’s face,” anchor Bill Sharpe said. Sharpe co-anchored storm coverage in the station’s original East Bay Street studios as Hugo approached. “Charlie got, all of a sudden, solemn and sad and depressed. And I remember off-camera, I said, ‘Are you okay?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m not okay. This thing’s coming, it’s big, it’s going to be devastation,’ and boy was he right.”