Submit a news tip

Positioning the keyboard at a different level may help reduce nerve pain after extensive...
Positioning the keyboard at a different level may help reduce nerve pain after extensive typing, Hart said. (Source: KLTV News Staff).
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 at 9:24 AM EDT
Most Read

83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer in Berkeley County
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton (right) shared by family.
‘Our hearts are broken’: James Island crash victims’ family remembers their lives

Latest News

The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas announced that Live 5 News has...
Live 5 News nominated for 15 RTDNAC Awards
Live 5 News anchor and reporter Emilie Zuhowski will host the new lifestyle show "Palmetto...
‘Palmetto Life’ debuts Monday as Live 5 News expands Lowcountry news
"Morning, Y'all," a weekday podcast from Live 5 News, gives you your morning headlines and...
Live 5 News Podcasts
Gray Television, the parent company of Live 5 WCSC, named a new leader for the station...
VIDEO: New general manager named for Live 5 WCSC
Brian Daugherty (left) was named the new general manager of Live 5 WCSC Wednesday afternoon....
New general manager named for Live 5 WCSC