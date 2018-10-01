Man accused of taking money for sandbags and not delivering found not guilty

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man accused of selling sandbags in the wake of Hurricane Florence and failing to deliver them was found not guilty, court records show.
Thomas David Korinek was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent less than $2,000. According to court documents, he was found not guilty on Nov. 29, 2018 in magistrate court.
On Sept. 12, 2018, a woman allegedly agreed to pay the suspect $90 for several sandbags after seeing an ad on Facebook, but only received half of what she requested, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Korinek told her he would be back to deliver the remaining sandbags later in the day as he was “really busy,” according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.
On Sept. 13, police say the woman asked Korinek to deliver additional sandbags to her father’s home in the Conway area. According to the report, the victim gave Korinek $160 for those bags, but failed to receive those as well. Police say she texted the suspect several times asking when the bags would be delivered. Korinek’s messages eventually became threatening, the report states. According to police, her father’s sandbags, as well as the remaining sandbags that she purchased, were never delivered.
Korinek was also cited for operating a business in Horry County without a business license.
