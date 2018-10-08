Parent Survival Guide: Buying holiday airfare for your family now

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you’re looking to make it home for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you could be shelling out a lot of money if you wait to book a flight.
Lori Jo Harvey with triple AAA says right now in October time might still be on your side if you go ahead and book your tickets.
“As we get closer to the holiday’s those special times, the weekend before and after, will fill quickly so that will make the ticket price go up. So now is a good time to make that purchase,” says Lori Jo Harvey with AAA.
Harvey says depending on the airport you’re leaving from and your travel destination, ticket prices can vary from a few hundred to close to one thousand.
Harvey says your best bet is to check more than one set of travel dates.
“There is no crystal ball when the plane has more availability. The prices are lower but as the planes fill up the prices get higher,” says Harvey.
If you’re looking at specific dates to buy tickets, Orbitz travel site says the first week of October was your ideal time to buy for Thanksgiving tickets. The days of Oct. 9 and 10, according to Orbitz, are ideal times to book for both Christmas and New Year’s travel.
According to Harvey it all just varies. Harvey says finding the perfect day to book a flight is truly a toss up.
She says checking often on the airlines website is key because airlines change their rates often.
Harvey says another way to find better airfare prices is by going through a travel agent
“That travel agent sees things everyday and knows when the price drops. So it’s great to have someone you can trust and build that relationship with to look out for you,” says Harvey.
In addition to saving you money, Harvey says an agent can also save you plenty of time searching as well.
For those who wait until the very last minute, Harvey says you want to make sure to buy tickets at least 21 days before your flight.
