Charleston County sex offenders monitored by officers Halloween night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As you took your kids out for candy and Halloween celebrations Wednesday night, Probation and Parole officers in Charleston County worked behind the scenes to keep your children safe from sex offenders.
Live 5’s Kaitlin Stansell rode along with officers to get an inside look at how they check on sex offenders to make sure their homes don’t look inviting to trick or treaters.
“These are individuals whose victims are children,” PPP Supervisor James Bingley said. “What better day would an individual who preyed on children would think is the perfect opportunity to do it again.”
Bingley said it’s the job of officers like him to detour sex offenses.
His team went door to door to make sure offenders were following the rules of the night.
“Nothing inviting,” Bingley said. “That’s what we are looking for nothing…inviting or enticing to lure these children to their residence.”
Officers checked on about 25 offenders, counting the night a success in more ways than one.
“Coming out to the house actually lets us see what’s going on in the community, and we get better able to give these guys some proper and clear instructions about what to do to stay in compliance,” said Charleston County PPP Agent in Charge Mitchell Ray.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.