Court denies sentencing appeal for former N. Charleston cop convicted of fatally shooting man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the sentence handed down to former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager, who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a North Charleston man in 2015.
Slager was convicted of shooting an unarmed man, Walter Scott, on April 4, 2015, after a traffic stop in North Charleston.
In court documents filed Tuesday, judges said a district court committed no error in sentencing Slager to 20 years in prison after Slager entered a guilty plea of depriving Scott, 50, of his civil rights under the color of law.
Slager’s request for an appeal was based on the argument that the district court sentenced him using sentencing guidelines for second-degree murder and an additional two-level “enhancement.” Slager’s attorneys argued the court should have based his sentence using guidelines for voluntary manslaughter.
Slager was indicted in May 2016 by a federal grand jury that alleged Slager, “while acting under the color of law as an officer with the North Charleston Police Department, shot [and killed] Walter Scott without legal justification, willfully depriving him of the right...to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.”
Slager was also tried on a charge of murder in state court, but that trial resulted in a hung jury and mistrial.
Slager then entered a global plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty in federal court to one count of depriving Scott of his civil rights under color of law. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop remaining counts in the grand jury’s indictment and South Carolina agreed not to retry Slager and dismissed the murder charge.
Slager, 37, is an inmate at Englewood Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security facility in Littleton, Colorado.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.