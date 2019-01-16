Skip to content
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Big Red Box
News
Investigate
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Lowcountry Weekend
About Us
Home
Download Live 5 Apps
Watch Live
Big Red Box
Submit News Pics & Video
Submit News Tips
Report Typos
Classroom Champions
Live 5 Weather Class
Parent Survival Guide
Contests
News
Charleston County
Berkeley County
Dorchester County
Colleton County
Georgetown County
Williamsburg County
Beaufort County
Crime
Education
COVID & The Classroom
Politics
Military
State
National
Sports
National
Friday Night Lights
Football
USC
Clemson
CSU
SC State
The Citadel
CofC
Riverdogs
Battery
Stingrays
Volvo Car Open
Cooper River Bridge Run
Weather
First Alert Hurricane Center
Live 5 Weather Skycams
Boaters Forecast
S.C. Hurricane Guide
Investigate
You Paid For It
Scambusters
Consumer
Investigate TV
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Fact or Fiction?
Lowcountry Strong
Live 5 Classroom
Traffic
Gas Prices
What's Driving You Crazy?
SCDOT Traffic Cameras
Community
Lowcountry Weekend
Events Calendar
Good News
Charleston 9
Emanuel 9
Black History Month
About Us
Meet the Team
What's On TV Now
WCSC Jobs
Advertising Questions
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
Trail of Hope - Episode 3
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 10:34 AM
39
Currently in
Charleston, SC
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Patriots Point host live stream of Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum says their annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony will be virtual in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
By
Riley Bean
Published December 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM
Biden names SC’s Jim Clyburn to chair inaugural committee
By
Associated Press
December 7
December 7
Charleston Animal Society: Large reward for information in cruelty charges
By
Riley Bean
December 7
December 7
New gas station planned for Mount Pleasant getting push back from nearby residents
By
Summer Huechtker
December 7
December 7
New retail space could be coming to Johns Island
The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission says a developer is proposing to build a new retail space on a lightly forested lot in Johns Island.
By
Danielle Seat
December 7
December 7