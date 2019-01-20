Attempted murder charge dropped for man accused of W. Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attempted murder charge has been dropped against a Charleston man accused in a shooting in West Ashley.

The charge was dropped for Jarred Rodgers.

Rodgers was originally arrested in 2019 for a shooting that injured another man on West Oak Forest Drive.

An affidavit released at the time stated Rodgers admitted to shooting the victim approximately four to five times in the abdomen and leg after accusing the man of cheating with his girlfriend.

