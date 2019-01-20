SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Attempted murder charge dropped for man accused of W. Ashley shooting

Jarred Rodgers was denied bond for an attempted murder charge that occurred early at early...
Jarred Rodgers was denied bond for an attempted murder charge that occurred early at early Sunday morning, court documents say.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attempted murder charge has been dropped against a Charleston man accused in a shooting in West Ashley.

The charge was dropped for Jarred Rodgers.

Rodgers was originally arrested in 2019 for a shooting that injured another man on West Oak Forest Drive.

An affidavit released at the time stated Rodgers admitted to shooting the victim approximately four to five times in the abdomen and leg after accusing the man of cheating with his girlfriend.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested...
Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado
Police say Natalie Guardino suffers from mental illness and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Police searching for woman missing since Thursday
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire

Latest News

Mayor Will Haynie
Mt. Pleasant mayor highlights area growth in State of the Town address
Charleston City Council members will be hearing from property owners on Johns Island who are...
Charleston City Council to hear from residents against inclusion in improvement district
Firefighters responded at approximately 4:54 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the Palms...
Fire investigators want videos, photos of Monday’s massive Charleston apartment fire
CCSD Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy is making reading his administration’s number one...
Charleston Co. School District lays out vision for how ESSER III dollars will be spent