Man pleads guilty to charges in domestic related shooting in N. Charleston

(Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a domestic related shooting in which a woman was shot in North Charleston.

Juan Esteves of North Charleston was sentenced to 12 years, with 8 years to serve due to credit for time served. He was also given five years probation.

In January of 2019, officers responded to Oakfield Apartments and met with a juvenile who said that his mother was just shot by Esteves.

NCPD officials said the juvenile then showed the officer where his mother was located, and was met by five other juveniles who were crying for their mother. According to police, the victim was found in a bedroom along with a baby who was in a crib nearby. The officer then asked the oldest juvenile to gather the young child and place the baby in a room until assisting officers could arrive.

Officers met with the suspect who they said was “very distraught.” NCPD officials said after a brief struggle, police were able to detain the suspect. Officers reported finding a rifle in the living room. The children were placed in the care of relatives.

