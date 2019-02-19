Kevin Bilodeau

Professional Experience:
Sports Reporter- WCSC-TV 9/04-Present
Weekend Sports Anchor- KMID-TV (ABC Midland, TX) 11/02-11/03
Weekend Sports Anchor- KSTF-TV (CBS Scottsbluff, NE) 08/01-10/02
Sports Philosophy:
Sports are fun and you should make it fun for the viewers
Education:
University of Hartford (Class of 2001) - B.S. in Mass Communications
Place of Birth:
Westborough, MA
Hobbies/Interests:
Sports, Television, Writing, Music
Favorite Books and Movies:
Books- Are you Watching Adolf Rupp, Da Vinci Code
Movies- Almost Famous, Good Will Hunting, Old School, Anchorman
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The laid back attitudes and the chance to see my mom's side of the family on a regular basis (she was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant where most of her family still resides). Now, spending time with my wife Allison and our sons Paul and Fitz.
Most Interesting Assignment:
Covering Clemson in back to back national championship games and the Gamecocks in the 2017 Final Four.
