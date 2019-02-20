Abbey O’Brien

While reporting in Myrtle Beach, I did a story about the Horry County Emergency 9-1-1 center getting technology that would allow people to text 9-1-1. I interviewed a deaf woman who explained a time when she had to text her mom to call 9-1-1 when her child had a medical emergency. I was learning American Sign Language at the time and doing the interview with her and her translator was eye-opening and fascinating. It was a unique experience and I’m proud of the way the story turned out.