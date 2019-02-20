Abbey O’Brien

Professional Experience:
Before coming to Live 5, I was a multimedia journalist (MMJ) for WBTW in Myrtle Beach, SC. While there, I also worked as a producer, anchor and shot high school football on Friday nights! While in college, I interned at The Today Show in New York City and WIS-TV in Columbia, SC. My stories have been recognized by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, Southeast Regional EMMY Awards, Society of Professional Journalists and RTDNAC
News Philosophy:
I have a dual role as the morning traffic anchor and an MMJ. As the traffic anchor I strive to bring you the most updated information to help you get out the door in the morning. As an MMJ, I feel it’s my job to hold the powerful accountable and tell stories that inform and inspire our viewers.
Education:
I graduated from the University of South Carolina Honors College where I majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sport and Entertainment Management.
Hometown:
Atlanta, Georgia
Family:
My family means the world to me! I live here in the Lowcountry with my fiancé, John, and our dog, Gatsby. My parents live in Atlanta with my three cats and I also have extended family in Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Hobbies & Interests:
I love nothing more than spending time with my family, traveling around the world (I’ve been to over a dozen countries) and going to concerts! I’m also a huge Gamecock football fan, a proud member of Pi Beta Phi and dessert is my favorite meal of the day.
Favorite Books/Music:
I’m a fan of several genres of music but country is definitely my favorite! I like to listen to audio books in the car and have read/listened to almost every Lisa Gardner book.
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
There is so much to do here! I enjoy exploring the downtown area, going to the beach and trying all the delicious food. I’m looking forward to visiting more places in the Lowcountry and getting to know more people! I truly believe this is one of the best places to live and visit.
Most Interesting Assignment:
While reporting in Myrtle Beach, I did a story about the Horry County Emergency 9-1-1 center getting technology that would allow people to text 9-1-1. I interviewed a deaf woman who explained a time when she had to text her mom to call 9-1-1 when her child had a medical emergency. I was learning American Sign Language at the time and doing the interview with her and her translator was eye-opening and fascinating. It was a unique experience and I’m proud of the way the story turned out.
