Bill Sharpe

Professional Experience:
In my 45th year at Live 5!
Awards/Recognition:
Received numerous awards for best newscast...for feature reporting and investigative reporting...part of newscasts which received an Emmy and a Peabody
News Philosophy:
Try to dig beneath the surface to find out what is really going on.
Education:
Graduated St. Andrews High...Degree from Emory University in Atlanta in English Literature and a minor in French.
Place of Birth:
Charleston, SC
Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:
Tennis, biking, reading and singing (mostly in the shower)
Family:
My wife Katherine and I have six kids between us: We’re the Brady Bunch! They range in age from 12 to 19.
Pets:
Oliver the dog, and 2 cats, Stone(Stoney) and Ophelia.
Favorite Books and Music:
Book- A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
Music- Eclectic interests from country to classic...from George Jones to Mozart.
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
It is my home and I love the friendliness of the people here.
Most Interesting Assignment:
Covering the installation of a new Pope in Rome, and interviews with Pres. Reagan at the White House and with Presidents Obama and Trump while they were still candidates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.