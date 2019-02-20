Bill Sharpe

Bill Sharpe
Bill Sharpe (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated October 27 at 7:59 PM

Bill joined the Live 5 News team in October 1973.

Professional Experience:

In my 45th year at Live 5!

Awards/Recognition:

Received numerous awards for best newscast...for feature reporting and investigative reporting...part of newscasts which received an Emmy and a Peabody

News Philosophy:

Try to dig beneath the surface to find out what is really going on.

Education:

Graduated St. Andrews High...Degree from Emory University in Atlanta in English Literature and a minor in French.

Place of Birth:

Charleston, SC

Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:

Tennis, biking, reading and singing (mostly in the shower)

Family:

My wife Katherine and I have six kids between us: We’re the Brady Bunch! They range in age from 12 to 19.

Pets:

Oliver the dog, and 2 cats, Stone(Stoney) and Ophelia.

Favorite Books and Music:

Book- A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Music- Eclectic interests from country to classic...from George Jones to Mozart.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

It is my home and I love the friendliness of the people here.

Most Interesting Assignment:

Covering the installation of a new Pope in Rome, and interviews with Pres. Reagan at the White House and with Presidents Obama and Trump while they were still candidates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.