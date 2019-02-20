Bill Walsh

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated October 27 at 8:03 PM

Bill joined the Live 5 First Alert Weather team in June 1993.

Professional Experience:

26 years as Chief Meteorologist WCSC-TV 5

6 years as Chief Meteorologist at WCIV-TV 4

2 years staff meteorologist, WLNE-TV 6, Providence, RI

1 1/2 years as staff meteorologist , Rollins New England Cable NEWSVISION 2

United States Special Operations Command - Lt. Colonel USAF Reserve (Retired)

Contributor: The Weather Channel & CBS This Morning

Author - Novels: The Umbrella Option, Red Carpet Ransom, Black Duck

Awards/Recognition:

3 time Emmy Award Winner

5 time Telly Award Winner

Associated Press Best Weathercaster

U.S. Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal

2 US Air Force Meritorious Service Medals

US Air Force Air Force Commendation Medal

US Air Force Air Force Achievement Medal

US Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Global War on Terrorism Medal

Education:

Masters Degree in Military Operational Art and Science / National Security Studies from the United States Air Force Air University, Dec. 2010

Emerson College in Boston, MA and Lyndon State College, Bachelor of Science, double major in Mass Communications and Meteorology

American Meteorological Society Certification and Seal of Approval

National Weather Association Certification and Seal of Approval

Currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences

United States Coast Guard Licensed Boat Captain

Community Involvement:

U.S. Air Force Reserve / U.S. Special Operations Command / U.S. Navy 1993-2017 / RANK: Lt. Colonel

Rank - Lt. Colonel, 315th Airlift Wing, Charleston AFB SC

Ronald McDonald House Charities - Executive Board Member, Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, Live 5 Weather Class in the schools, Project Impact (Community Hurricane Planning), Veteran's Hospital, Datastreme Teacher Educational Project, Kids' Fair, Civil Air Patrol, US Naval Reserve

Family:

Wife, Janet, and 2 Children, Amy and Frank

Favorite Books and Movies:

Book- Executive Orders, by Tom Clancy

Movies: Midway, The Firm, Midnight Run, Strategic Air Command

Likes Best About Lowcountry:

The people, food, history and the mild weather.

Most Interesting Assignment:

Hurricane Hugo, hurricanes in general, Naval deployment to Bulgaria, News assignment to South America, Israel and Italy. Air Force deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

