Bill Walsh

Professional Experience:
26 years as Chief Meteorologist WCSC-TV 5
6 years as Chief Meteorologist at WCIV-TV 4
2 years staff meteorologist, WLNE-TV 6, Providence, RI
1 1/2 years as staff meteorologist , Rollins New England Cable NEWSVISION 2
United States Special Operations Command - Lt. Colonel USAF Reserve (Retired)
Contributor: The Weather Channel & CBS This Morning
Author - Novels: The Umbrella Option, Red Carpet Ransom, Black Duck
Awards/Recognition:
3 time Emmy Award Winner
5 time Telly Award Winner
Associated Press Best Weathercaster
U.S. Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal
2 US Air Force Meritorious Service Medals
US Air Force Air Force Commendation Medal
US Air Force Air Force Achievement Medal
US Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
Global War on Terrorism Medal
Education:
Masters Degree in Military Operational Art and Science / National Security Studies from the United States Air Force Air University, Dec. 2010
Emerson College in Boston, MA and Lyndon State College, Bachelor of Science, double major in Mass Communications and Meteorology
American Meteorological Society Certification and Seal of Approval
National Weather Association Certification and Seal of Approval
Currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences
United States Coast Guard Licensed Boat Captain
Community Involvement:
U.S. Air Force Reserve / U.S. Special Operations Command / U.S. Navy 1993-2017 / RANK: Lt. Colonel
Rank - Lt. Colonel, 315th Airlift Wing, Charleston AFB SC
Ronald McDonald House Charities - Executive Board Member, Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, Live 5 Weather Class in the schools, Project Impact (Community Hurricane Planning), Veteran's Hospital, Datastreme Teacher Educational Project, Kids' Fair, Civil Air Patrol, US Naval Reserve
Family:
Wife, Janet, and 2 Children, Amy and Frank
Favorite Books and Movies:
Book- Executive Orders, by Tom Clancy
Movies: Midway, The Firm, Midnight Run, Strategic Air Command
Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The people, food, history and the mild weather.
Most Interesting Assignment:
Hurricane Hugo, hurricanes in general, Naval deployment to Bulgaria, News assignment to South America, Israel and Italy. Air Force deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.