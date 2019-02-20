Carter Coyle

Professional Experience:
News Reporter & Fill-In Anchor – WRDW-TV News 12 in Augusta, GA.
News Reporter & Fill-In Consumer and Investigative Reporter - WGHP-TV Fox8 News in Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, N.C.
Georgia AP Award for Best Investigative Journalism after a series of reports about a juvenile who was brutally murdered in jail.
Georgia Association of Broadcasters Merit Award for Best Feature Story for a special report with legendary UGA football coach (and gardening enthusiast) Vince Dooley.
News Philosophy:
I really believe in the power of our industry’s potential to help make communities better. We can speak up for people who need help; we can use our broad reach to make a difference. At the end of the day, I hope people find my stories interesting and fair to all sides involved.
Hometown:
Lawrenceville, Georgia. I grew up in a great suburb of Atlanta and went to school in Snellville, Georgia, “Where everybody’s somebody!”
Education:
Degrees in Broadcast News Journalism and English Literature from the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!
Family:
I’m engaged to the funniest, most supportive man in the world! Nick and I are getting married near Charleston next year. My immediate family lives in Atlanta. My fabulous mother is a retired English teacher and school administrator. My brilliant “little” brother is much taller than I am and in law school. My wonderful Dad is a retired firefighter and paramedic, and my awesome stepmom is a middle school English teacher. Getting together with them and my stepbrothers is like a Brady Bunch episode!
Hobbies & Interests:
I love cooking, especially southern foods. We love to travel, and always have a few UGA football games on our destination list. Our favorite trip so far was to Ireland. Nick and I enjoy hiking and being near the water, whether that’s a lake, ocean or pool! Above all, I love cats. Please share your cat pictures with me!
Favorite Books/Music:
My cat, Mr. Bingley, reflects my love for Jane Austen and most classic literature, especially Pride and Prejudice. I also love watching history shows and anything about space or aliens. I listen to a good bit of country music and hope we go to more concerts here in Charleston!
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
I love the romantic vibe and the idea of history around every corner. There’s nothing like driving over bridges and passing picturesque harbors on your drive to work!
Most interesting assignment:
My favorites thrills include covering Hurricane Arthur in the Outer Banks, and going undercover with the Greensboro, N.C. Police Department for a prostitution sting. My favorite interview was with former UGA football coach Vince Dooley for a special report on his (little-known) passion for gardening.
