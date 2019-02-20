Carter Coyle

I’m engaged to the funniest, most supportive man in the world! Nick and I are getting married near Charleston next year. My immediate family lives in Atlanta. My fabulous mother is a retired English teacher and school administrator. My brilliant “little” brother is much taller than I am and in law school. My wonderful Dad is a retired firefighter and paramedic, and my awesome stepmom is a middle school English teacher. Getting together with them and my stepbrothers is like a Brady Bunch episode!