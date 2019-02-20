Joey Sovine

Professional Experience:
Weekend Meteorologist - WVVA in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Weekend Meteorologist - WCBD here in Charleston.
Morning Meteorologist - WINK in Fort Myers, Florida.
Certified Broadcast Meteorologist(CBM) - American Meteorological Society
Education:
Millersville University; B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences(Meteorology)
Hometown:
Salem, Virginia
Family:
Lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Chanel, and their two children, Easton (1 year old) and Brynlee (3 years old).
Hobbies & Interests:
Spending time with family and anything outdoors. Love to golf and fish. Huge sports fan - Virginia Tech Hokies and all things Cleveland!
Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The beautiful beaches, incredible food and awesome people!
