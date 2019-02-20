Joey Sovine

Joey Sovine (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated August 1 at 10:15 AM

Joey joined the Live 5 First Alert Weather team in January 2016.

Professional Experience:

Weekend Meteorologist - WVVA in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Weekend Meteorologist - WCBD here in Charleston.

Morning Meteorologist - WINK in Fort Myers, Florida.

Certified Broadcast Meteorologist(CBM) - American Meteorological Society

Education:

Millersville University; B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences(Meteorology)

Hometown:

Salem, Virginia

Family:

Lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Chanel, and their two children, Easton (1 year old) and Brynlee (3 years old).

Hobbies & Interests:

Spending time with family and anything outdoors. Love to golf and fish. Huge sports fan - Virginia Tech Hokies and all things Cleveland!

Likes Best About Lowcountry:

The beautiful beaches, incredible food and awesome people!

