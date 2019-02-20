Kaitlin Stansell

Professional experience:
2018-present WCSC Charleston, SC
2015-18 WMBF Myrtle Beach, SC
2013-15 WECT Wilmington, NC
2012-13 WCTI New Bern, NC
Awards:
2016 RTDNAC TV Division II Reporter of the Year, first place
2015 RTDNAC TV Division II Reporter of the Year, second place
News philosophy:
Real journalism isn’t about serving yourself but serving others.
Education:
BA Broadcast Journalism, University of South Carolina 2012
Place of birth:
Anderson, SC
Family:
I’m happy to call Summerville home with my boyfriend of three years and our pup, Czarza.
Luckily, we live only 5 minutes from his mom and dad.
My parents still live in Anderson, SC, along with my younger brother, his wife, and my sweet, baby niece who is due December 2018.
Hobbies/Interests/Community Involvement:
Solving Forensic Files murder mysteries, home décor and crafts, and attending Newspring Church.
Favorite books and movies:
I love reading, and I started my own book club. My favorite find recently has been Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects. Check out my professional facebook page for more details and recommendations!
Favorite movies include anything with Brad Pitt, especially Legends of the Fall.
Likes best about the Lowcountry:
Amazing food, amazing weather, amazing adventures, and amazing people.
Most interesting assignment:
Traveling to NYC to interview former SC Governor and current US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley
Most interesting interview:
I interviewed a young girl, named Emma Gibbs, who had attempted suicide after she was bullied at school. She was so brave to come forward with her story, not for herself, but because she wanted to make sure her younger sister did not have to go through the same grief. A couple of months after her story aired, a non-profit organization contacted me to surprise Emma with hundreds of letters written by kids across the country to encourage her. I had Emma come by the station for a “tour” and unveiled the surprise within a mock newscast I had written for her to practice anchoring from our news desk. It was one of the most rewarding moments in my career so far.
