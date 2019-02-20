Kaitlin Stansell

I interviewed a young girl, named Emma Gibbs, who had attempted suicide after she was bullied at school. She was so brave to come forward with her story, not for herself, but because she wanted to make sure her younger sister did not have to go through the same grief. A couple of months after her story aired, a non-profit organization contacted me to surprise Emma with hundreds of letters written by kids across the country to encourage her. I had Emma come by the station for a “tour” and unveiled the surprise within a mock newscast I had written for her to practice anchoring from our news desk. It was one of the most rewarding moments in my career so far.