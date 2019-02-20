Lisa Weismann

Lisa Weismann (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019 at 11:11 AM EST - Updated August 1 at 10:15 AM

Lisa joined the Live 5 News team in June 2012.

Professional Experience:

WICU/WSEE; Erie, Pennsylvania - News Reporter/Anchor

News Philosophy:

Being entrusted with the public's confidence is an immense undertaking. Journalists must always remain thoughtful and responsible.

Education:

Penn State University - Journalism

Hometown:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Family:

My folks live in Pittsburgh, but make frequent visits to Charleston. I have three sisters and a brother-in-law. I am, without a doubt, my parents’ favorite.

Hobbies & Interests:

I enjoy spending time with family and friends, testing out new restaurants and volunteer “wish-granting” with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. I love being a tourist in my own town!

Favorite Book:

I love picking up the latest thriller from the library.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

From the beaches to the buildings, I love the beautiful cityscape (and the history behind it all!). You also can't beat making your home in a place that's so attractive to family and friends -- that means more visits from home!

Most Interesting Assignment:

After being placed for adoption in 1959, a Georgetown woman was able to track down her birth mother. I had the honor of sharing their story, and witnessing their long-awaited reunification at the Charleston International Airport.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.