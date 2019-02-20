Lisa Weismann

Professional Experience:
WICU/WSEE; Erie, Pennsylvania - News Reporter/Anchor
News Philosophy:
Being entrusted with the public's confidence is an immense undertaking. Journalists must always remain thoughtful and responsible.
Education:
Penn State University - Journalism
Hometown:
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Family:
My folks live in Pittsburgh, but make frequent visits to Charleston. I have three sisters and a brother-in-law. I am, without a doubt, my parents’ favorite.
Hobbies & Interests:
I enjoy spending time with family and friends, testing out new restaurants and volunteer “wish-granting” with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. I love being a tourist in my own town!
Favorite Book:
I love picking up the latest thriller from the library.
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
From the beaches to the buildings, I love the beautiful cityscape (and the history behind it all!). You also can't beat making your home in a place that's so attractive to family and friends -- that means more visits from home!
Most Interesting Assignment:
After being placed for adoption in 1959, a Georgetown woman was able to track down her birth mother. I had the honor of sharing their story, and witnessing their long-awaited reunification at the Charleston International Airport.
