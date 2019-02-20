Michal Higdon

A story I will never forget, however, is the historic flood that hit South Carolina in 2015. There are hundreds of stories I covered from during the event and after the fact. But the most interesting story actually came on the year anniversary of the flood. I walked through one neighborhood, that had been under water, with a local firefighter who performed dozens of water rescues. Hearing his memory of the flood, his description of houses almost completely underwater and the lives he was able to save… It’s a story I will never forget.