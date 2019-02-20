Paola Tristan Arruda

Paola Tristan Arruda (Source: Live 5)
February 20, 2019

Paola joined the Live 5 News team in September 2018.

Professional Experience:

During my four years of college I filmed, edited, reported, and anchored for a variety on news shows. I was a reporter for WEBN-TV at my college for both the English and Spanish shows. I was also a production assistant at WHDH-TV in Boston, before moving to Charleston.

Hometown:

My first hometown will always be Belo Horizonte, a city in Brazil where I was born. Boston is my second home, where I was raised for a majority of my life.

Education:

I received a B.S. in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast from Emerson College in Boston, MA.

Family:

My family is quite large, but back in Boston I have my mother, stepfather, brother, and grandparents all watching Live 5 News online!

Hobbies & Interests:

When i’m not reporting, I’m probably going out with friends or going to the movies. I absolutely love trying new and exciting things, and visiting places I’ve never been to before. I’ve also danced all my life, since I was 3 years old, so dance is huge passion of mine.

Favorite Books/Music:

I don’t have a favorite book, but at the moment i’m really into motivational books that get you in touch with yourself! Self-care is so important! Also anything hip-hop, I’m in.

Like Best About the Lowcountry:

All the delicious food and the beautiful weather!

Most Interesting Assignment:

In College, I had to do a mini documentary in Cuba, and ended up speaking to families about life in Havana. It ended up being one of my most eye-opening and rewarding experiences. I learned so much about the culture and the people while doing journalism and that story ended up winning an award! It was truly a wonderful experience for me.

