Raphael James

Professional Experience:
WJBF News Anchor/ Reporter
WPRW 107.7 Radio News Director
WBBQ 104.3 FM Mobile News Reporter
News Philosophy:
My job is to help, to inform and to be true; not just to you, but to myself.
Education:
B.S. Mass Communications
Paine College Augusta, Georgia
Hometown:
Augusta, Georgia
Organizations and Community Involvement:
Raphael and wife Sarena developed a website onaisle9.com to encourage other families with special needs children and as a resource for others looking to learn more about special needs.
Raphael is also a part of:
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
National Association of Black Journalists
Boys and Girls Club of America
Mentoring
Hobbies:
Relaxing with family, Public Speaking, Golf, Basketball, Chess, Reading, Writing
Family:
Married to wife Sarena with 2 daughters and a son
Favorite Book:
The Mis-Education of the Negro by Carter G. Woodson
Likes Best about the Lowcountry:
I love the people, the history, and living so close to the ocean. (That is until the next big storm.)
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.