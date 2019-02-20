Stephanie Sine

I recently reported through the Blizzard of January 22-24, 2016. While there was a total of “only” 25 inches of snow outside of my Hagerstown apartment, we saw a total of 43 inches of snow in a nearby town, Glengary, WV. This storm took hours of work to cover and I ended up walking a few miles in knee deep snow to my live shot in the middle of the blizzard.