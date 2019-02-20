Stephanie Sine

Professional Experience:
Meteorologist - WHAG News in Hagerstown, MD where I forecast for 4 different states (MD, PA, VA, and WV) stretching from the mountains of the Allegheny to the Shenandoah Valley.
Education:
University of North Carolina at Asheville; BS in Atmospheric Sciences with a concentration in Weather Forecasting.
Hometown:
Cumberland, MD
Family:
Most of my family resides in Western Maryland and West Virginia. My fiancé is a police officer for the City of Charleston and we live on Johns Island with our two cats, Yoda and Padme, and our boxer Yaddle.
Hobbies & Interests:
I am an avid gardener and love growing all sorts of plants – indoors and outdoors! I practice yoga whenever possible, but I have also been in dance since the age of 3. I enjoy walking and biking trails and enjoy being outside in the fresh air. Reading, video games, and Netflix are some of my favorite indoor activities!
Favorite Books/Music:
I grew up listening to the Beatles with my mother, so I’m a big fan of the original “fab four!” I played the violin for 8 years and the marimba/percussion for 4 years, so I am open to all musical genres!?
Most Memorable Storm:
I recently reported through the Blizzard of January 22-24, 2016. While there was a total of “only” 25 inches of snow outside of my Hagerstown apartment, we saw a total of 43 inches of snow in a nearby town, Glengary, WV. This storm took hours of work to cover and I ended up walking a few miles in knee deep snow to my live shot in the middle of the blizzard.
Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The mild weather, beautiful beach scenery, and welcoming people. Oh, and I can’t leave out the great food!
