Bo Dukes found guilty in Wilcox Co. trial in Tara Grinstead case

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - A jury reached a verdict in Bo Dukes’ trial in Wilcox County in the Tara Grinstead case.
A jury found Dukes guilty of all four counts he was facing in Wilcox County in connection to Grinstead’s death.
Dukes was charged with concealing a death, two counts of making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the Grinstead case.
Sentencing is Friday at 9 a.m. in the Wilcox County Courthouse.
Grinstead, a Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, disappeared in 2005.
