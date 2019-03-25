Beto O’Rourke visits Charleston, brings out younger voters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Beto O’Rourke joined Senator Marlon Kimpson at Burke Highschool for a Charleston Town Hall event Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the event, including a range of young people who wanted to get to know the candidate’s position on various issues they say are important to them.

O’Rourke announced his campaign on March 14. After rallying in six states in last week, his grassroots tour brought him to South Carolina. O’Rourke spoke with college students in Columbia on Friday before stopping in the Lowcountry.

On Saturday the 46-year-old candidate began his morning by meeting with local students who are part of political action groups in their schools. Moving on to the Town Hall with Senator Kimpson, the candidate says he is excited to see the vast number of young voters in the audience, especially in South Carolina.

“These last two days in South Carolina have been transformational,” O’Rourke says.

The young candidate brought out a crowd of even younger voters, many who say they feel voting is more important than ever before.

“If you don’t say anything you’re just agreeing with what’s happening, if you don’t agree with what’s going on you have to say something, you have to stand up,” Grace Cunningham, a college student says.

Cunningham attended the political event with her friend Grace Glascow, a fellow college student who says she also feels that the younger generations need a voice.

The two girls say they’re ready to see a change in South Carolina tradition when it comes to picking a political lane.

“I think because I’m a South Carolina resident its super important for me to vote because we always go red,” Glascow says.

O’Rourke spoke a similar message in his opening remarks.

“No city too big, too small, too red, too blue, for us to show up and learn from the people we wish to serve and fight for their votes,” the democratic candidate says.

He says he is ready to disarm the country’s division one meet and greet at a time as he travels to every state over the next 18 months.

“It’s going to take all of us we will not do this by half measures or with half the country,” O’Rourke says.

The presidential candidate, father, and husband officially kicks off his campaign in his home of El Paso Texas on March 30th.

