9 injured in three-car accident on Cottageville Hwy

By Jaquan Leonard
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 at 11:48 PM EDT
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to a 3-car collision that left 9 people injured in Colleton County Saturday night.

The accident occurred in 15000 block of Cottageville Highway, at approximately 8:13 p.m., according to Colleton County spokesperson Barry McCoy.

McCoy says a Toyota Corolla, driving south bound, collided head on with a F-150 pickup truck driving the opposite direction. A Jeep Compass was also struck and was found off the roadway on the southbound shoulder.

Two people are currently in critical condition, Barry says. Initial reports indicated nine people were hurt, however only six required ambulance transportation from the scene.

The male driver of the pickup truck was flown to the Trauma Center at MUSC in critical condition.

A 4-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was also transported to MUSC.

An 8-year-old passenger in the Toyota suffered multiple traumatic injuries. A woman driving the Toyota and a 5-month-old infant also suffered multiple non-life-threatening.

All three were treated at the scene, then transported emergent Trauma Center at MUSC.

An adult female passenger in the Jeep was transported to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

The wreckage and debris blocked the entire highway, causing traffic to be rerouted for over five hours.

