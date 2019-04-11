SC Lottery
Man gets six years in prison in connection to Northwoods Mall shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 21-year old man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection to a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Court records show Matthew James Junior pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges as well as weapons charges. North Charleston police say James fired shots while at Northwoods Mall in February of 2019.

Authorities said no one was hurt but the shooting did put several adults and kids in harm’s way.

James has been sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act which aims to show mercy on young criminal offenders.

He originally faced four charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

North Charleston Police responded to the mall on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2019 to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter. The shots were fired inside the Champs Sports store, but no one was struck, police said.

Multiple witnesses told police the shooting placed several adults and children in harm’s way.

