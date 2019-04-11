Police arrest suspect in February Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they have captured the man suspected of firing shots inside Northwoods Mall in February.

A police intelligence team received information on Wednesday regarding the location of Matthew Carlos James Jr.

With the help of the ILP Unit, US Marshals and the Charleston County Warrants Unit, authorities responded to a house on Crown Avenue. After a brief standoff, James surrendered to police.

He’s facing four charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In early March, Diamond J. Floyd of Charleston was charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder for allegedly driving James away from the mall.

James had previously been named as the suspect police were looking for in connection with the shooting.

Police say Diamond J. Floyd of Charleston turned herself in Tuesday afternoon. (Source: NCPD)

North Charleston Police responded to the mall at approximately 3:01 p.m. on Feb. 22 to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter. The shots were fired inside the Champs Sports store, but no one was struck, police said.

Multiple witnesses told police the shooting placed several adults and children in harm’s way.

Investigators say Floyd was seen on video surveillance entering the mall with two people, one of whom was identified as James. The affidavit stated video later showed Floyd in Champs with James who was firing multiple shots in the store.

Authorities say Floyd and James then ran out the rear exit of the store, through the parking lot and to the vehicle they arrived in.

Four days after the incident, North Charleston Police listed both James and Floyd, as well as a third 18-year-old as persons wanted for questioning. The third person spoke with police and was cleared of involvement.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.