Report: JBC airmen seen riding motorized scooters in uniform, dancing

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Military officials say airmen from Joint Base Charleston were seen riding on motorized scooters in uniform and dancing in the workplace.
A report by JBC officials states that authorities are currently addressing two posts from April 29, 2019 made on a recent “Air Force meme page, Air Force amn/nco/snco.”
“I am disappointed in the actions of the Airmen. Their actions are not representative of the members of Joint Base Charleston,” said Col. Terrence Adams, commander of Joint Base Charleston. “The Airmen are being identified and unit leadership is addressing the situation accordingly. We expect the utmost professionalism and respect from all of our service members.”
